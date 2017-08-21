Lithuania receives first liquefied natural gas from the U.S.

Lithuania has received its first spot shipment of liquefied natural gas from the U.S., the result of a deal with Cheniere Energy (LNG -1%) and aimed at reducing the country's dependence on Russia.
"We are happy to reach a point where importing gas from U.S. is not only politically desirable but also commercially viable," Lithuania's energy minister says.
Lithuania's government estimates it will import half of its gas consumption in 2017 as LNG, mostly from Norway's Statoil (STO -0.6%), with the rest imported via a gas pipeline from Russia.