Towerstream sets wholesale division to assist last-mile deployments

Towerstream (NASDAQ:TWER) has built a new wholesale division to offer last-mile services to North American telecoms.

The fixed-wireless company will leverage its building footprint in 12 major markets to speed installation and deployment.

“Extending our services into the wholesale market is a key part of our growth strategy and indicates the confidence we have in our network, services and ability to provide timely installation for our customers,” says CEO Ernest Ortega.

He notes the company's footprint has 392,000 addressable buildings within a four-mile radius of the company's 145 points of presence.