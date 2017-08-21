Sasol cuts expectations for $11B Louisiana chemicals project

Sasol (SSL) cuts estimated returns at its $11B Lake Charles, La., chemicals project, envisioning a 7%-8% internal rate of return vs. a previous estimate of ~8%, co-CEO Steve Cornell says.

The return estimate is lower “because of the views in the industry primarily around polyethylene margins pushing it down,” Cornell says in an earnings conference call after reporting full-year results, but adds that the ethane cracker remains cost competitive and is at the lower end of the cost curve for ethylene producers.

Capex for Lake Charles reached $7.5B as of June 30 and the project is on schedule and in budget, the company says.

SSL also says it has submitted a formal objection to a revised assessment by South African tax authorities for 2013-14 that could result in a “potential tax exposure” of 11.6B rand ($880M).