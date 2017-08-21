ADP board rejects Ackman nominees, prefers existing directors

Trading in Automatic Data Processing (ADP -0.8% ) is calm after the company unsurprisingly rejected three nominees from Pershing Square, including Bill Ackman, choosing to nominate its existing 10 directors instead.

Pershing Square nominated Ackman along with Veronica Hagen and V. Paul Unruh for seats on the board, but the three were unanimously rejected by ADP's board.

None of them bring "additive skills or experience," ADP's board says.

“Unlike Mr. Ackman’s nominees, ADP’s directors have a deep understanding and appreciation of the current state of ADP’s business and its clients," says ADP Chairman John Jones.

