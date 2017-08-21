LabCorp to offer OmniSeq's assays and Immune Report Card

LabCorp (LH -0.3% ) inks an exclusive distribution agreement with OmniSeq under which it will distribute its Immune Report Card and OmniSeq Comprehensive clinical assays. The tests, performed by OmniSeq, will be offered in the U.S. through LabCorp's Specialty Testing Group, specifically its Integrated Oncology unit. Ex-U.S., they will be offered through Covance Drug Development.

Immune Report Card is a comprehensive immune profiling test aimed at informing oncologists on checkpoint inhibitor treatment decisions. OmniSeq Comprehensive is a 144-gene, pan-cancer, next gen tumor profiling diagnostic panel designed to guide oncology treatment decisions.

LabCorp Chief Scientific Officer Marcia Eisenberg, Ph.D., will join OmniSeq's board. LabCorp will also participate in OmniSeq's next round of financing.