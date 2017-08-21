Bloomberg: Shell to consider buying Israeli, Cyprus gas for Egypt plant

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is in talks to buy natural gas from Israel’s Leviathan field, combine it with production of from 35%-owned Aphrodite field off Cyprus and pump it to a liquefied natural gas plant in Egypt, Bloomberg reports.

Leviathan's partners, led by Noble Energy (NBL -0.7% ) and Delek Drilling (OTC:DKDRF), are looking at various shipping options, and likely would need to seek further funding to increase the field’s capacity if they do the deal with Shell, according to the report.

Israel and Cypriot gas discoveries, together with the huge Zohr field offshore Egypt and reservoirs off Lebanon, could create a major gas producing hub in the eastern Mediterranean, but the countries are still trying to determine the best way to use the fuel in an area wracked with longstanding political differences.