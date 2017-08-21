Ulta Beauty swings to 2017 low

Ulta Beauty (ULTA -3.8% ) falls off after several analysts chip away at the bull case for the retailer.

Stifel Nicolaus lowers its price target on Ulta to $270 from $325 on near-term concerns. The firm is still positive on Ultra over the longer haul. "We remain favorable on Ulta's longer-term growth trajectory anticipating continued share gains of beauty retail sales, benefiting from the accelerating shift from traditional sales channels to specialty retailers, online, and mobile, and attributable to Ulta's increasing focus on its loyalty program, targeted promotions, and new credit card program," reads the firm's note.

Also today, OTR Global drops Ulta to a Mixed rating from Positive after interviewing suppliers about the impact of Amazon.

Sources: Bloomberg, Marketwatch.