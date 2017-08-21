WSJ: Baidu will sell takeout delivery unit this week

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) will sell its takeout delivery service Waimai to Alibaba-backed competitor Ele.me, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Sources say the deal, paid in cash and stock, will be announced this week.

Waimai has a valuation of $2.5B compared to Ele.me’s $5.5B to $6B.

Waimai shareholders will get a minority stake in the combined entity created after the deal.

Baidu’s has increasingly shifted its focus towards autonomous vehicles, with its platform earning partnerships with major automakers, and in the AI space.

Baidu shares are up 2.1%.

