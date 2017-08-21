KeyBanc reiterates Broadcom Buy as iPhone cycle nears

Ahead of Broadcom's (AVGO -0.3% ) earnings report this Thursday, KeyBanc has reiterated its bullish take on the chipmaker amid some iPhone enthusiasm.

Broadcom's one of the best positioned to benefit from a widely expected iPhone 8, says analyst John Vinh, who maintained an Overweight rating.

It should have eight chips in the new model, up from five in the past, he says, with incremental chips powering wireless charging, RF, and force touch.

Vinh thinks Street estimates for Q4 revenue look conservative considering iPhone ramp expectations.

Broadcom could also be well set in a face-off against Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) for next year's iPhone, over a part called the carrier aggregation multiplexer.

Vinh has a $280 price target, implying 12.6% upside.