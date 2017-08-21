Canadian Solar downgraded at Barclays on multiple near-term risks

Canadian Solar (CSIQ -7% ) is downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $14 price target at Barclays, which sees multiple near-term risks from the possible delay and/or weak pricing of project sales, soft investor demand for a J-REIT listing for its Japan assets in H2, and the Sept. 22 injury vote in the U.S. ITC 201 trade case.

Project sale timing continues to be pushed back, the firm says, with expected 2017 sales already potentially delayed into 2018 and likely driving a 2017 revenue guidance miss.

Barclays continues to see downward price risk potential for CSIQ to realize the full expected $1.8B of market value given the pressure on solar project values in the U.S. (60% of the company's portfolio); while CSIQ expects a J-REIT listing in H2, the J-REIT market continues to suffer from low liquidity, the firm adds.