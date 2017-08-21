Zai Lab on deck for IPO

Zai Lab Limited (Pending:ZLAB) is set for its $115M IPO of ordinary shares.

The Shanghai, China-based biopharmaceutical firm develops proprietary therapeutics to address large unmet medical needs in China.

Its lead candidate is PARP inhibitor ZL-2306, currently being evaluated in several cancers, including breast and ovarian. Candidate #2 is broad-spectrum antibiotic omadacycline (ZL-2401) for the treatment of ABSSSI, CABP and urinary tract infections. Candidate #3 is cancer candidate ZL-2301 (brivanib), a dual inhibitor of VEGF and FGF (fibroblast growth factor) receptors.

2016 Financials ($M): Operating Expenses: (38.5) (+136.2%); Net Loss: (37.5) (-108.3%); Cash Burn: (32.2) (-180.0%).