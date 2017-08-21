Analyst: Disney may do streaming video at $5/month

Walt Disney (DIS +0.6% ) is likely to price an upcoming branded streaming service around $5/month, with an eye to building longer-term value over licensing profits, one analyst says.

MoffettNathanson's Michael Nathanson says a planned service for ESPN will likely test some different price points, but the Disney service to follow will be about asset value, and price is a gating factor there.

“As we’ve pointed out in all of our work on vMVPDs, pricing matters and consumers have signaled that Internet-delivered services should be priced materially below traditional products to drive broader adoption," he writes.

Revenues from a Disney-branded SVOD could be $34M-$38M in year one and more than $230M by year three, at an ARPU of $5/month, he says.