Rosenblatt: iPhone 8 will ship 40M units in 2H17

Rosenblatt analyst Jun Zhang thinks Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) upcoming iPhone 8 won’t have a fingerprint sensor due to low yield and that the device’s mass production could move up a week to the third week of September.

Zhang doesn’t think Apple has changed its production forecast due to the slower iPhone 8 OLED manufacturing, which could provide time for the yield rate to improve.

Expects iPhone 8 production at around 35M to 40M units in the second half of the year and 50M units for the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus models.

Reiterates Neutral rating and $150 price target.

Source: StreetInsider

