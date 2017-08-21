California tightens rules on key Dow Chemical pesticide

California is tightening what are already the strictest rules in the U.S. on the chlorpyrifos pesticide made by Dow Chemical (DOW +0.6% ) and used by farmers to kill pests that attack a wide variety of crops including grapes, almonds and cotton.

State officials are taking steps to put the pesticide on a list of chemicals known to be harmful to humans and increase the distance from schools and homes in which farmers can apply it, despite a decision by EPA administrator Scott Pruitt to end the agency's effort to ban the product.

A draft of the new rules was released Friday, and after a public comment period officials could begin to enforce them in September, with more regulations expected in late 2018.