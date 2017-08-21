Lionsgate tops film chart in dead weekend at box office

The Hitman's Bodyguard (LGF.A +1% , LGF.B) held off a challenge from Logan Lucky and topped North American film grosses in one of the year's slowest weekends at the box office.

A lackluster slate combined with back-to-school focused resulted in a total box office take of $81.5M, according to Box Office Mojo, less than $1M better than 2017's worst weekend.

Lionsgate's action comedy drew $21.6M to take over the top spot from Annabelle: Creation (TWX +1% ), which grossed $15.5M in its second weekend. Bleecker Street's Logan Lucky, meanwhile, was third with $8.05M.

Dunkirk (NYSE:TWX) grossed $6.7M to land at No. 4; it's drawn $165.5M cumulative domestically, and $392.7M on a worldwide basis.