Ebix on acquisition spree, acquires money transfer biz of YouFirst Money Express

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) has entered into an agreement to acquire Money Transfer Service Scheme Business (MTSS) of YouFirst Money Express Private Limited. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Ebix earnings immediately.

The Company funded the transaction using its internal cash reserves. This is Ebix's second acquisition over the last few days, following the announcement of the acquisition of MTSS assets of Wall Street Finance (India).

YouFirst is the third largest international remittance player with a market share of ~15% of Western Union's inward remittance flows in India.

The acquisition of YouFirst and Wall Street MTSS inward remittance assets gives Ebix about 25% of the inward international remittance market in India.

CEO Robin Raina: "We expect that the consolidation of YouFirst and Wall Street assets into our existing Financial Exchange infrastructure will enhance our operating margins substantially, in the Financial Exchange segment in India."