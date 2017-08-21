Nikkei: Toshiba, Western Digital heads meeting to clear chip unit sale

The heads of Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) and Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) will meet before the month’s end to try and work out a way for Toshiba’s chip memory unit sale to proceed, according to Nikkei.

Western Digital CEO Stephen Milligan will come to Japan to talk to Toshiba’s Satoshi Tsunakawa. Other Western Digital employees are already in the country.

Toshiba will likely try to get Western Digital to stop legally blocking the chip unit sale while Western Digital will likely only agree if granted a spot in the Japan-backed consortium chosen as the winning bidder.

Toshiba has to sell the unit as soon as possible to avoid a possible Tokyo delisting in March.

