Reuters: Valero quietly lobbies against U.S. biofuels credit mandates

Valero Energy (VLO) has been known to oppose biofuels mandates, but a Reuters report details the refiner's "secret campaign" through proxies that attempted to "create a perception of broader support for a change that would primarily benefit Valero and a small number of other refiners."

At the same time, VLO worked with Carl Icahn on the campaign - including helping to write Icahn's August 2016 letter to the EPA to argue that biofuels rules resulted in a rigged market - because of his array of business interests and eventually his unique access to longtime friend Pres. Trump.

Icahn's efforts appear to have failed, as detailed an a separate article in the latest issue of The New Yorker, and he stepped down from his role as a special advisor to Pres. Trump on Friday following criticism that he would enrich his refining business through his advice.

VLO’s costs for buying biofuels credits have skyrocketed since 2009, reaching nearly $750M last year, and CEO Joseph Gorder said last month that VLO is on pace to spend $850M this year on the credits.