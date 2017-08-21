The new Baker Hughes started with Buy rating at Argus

Baker Hughes (BHGE -0.3% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and a $43 price target at Argus, implying a potential total return including dividends of 32% from current levels, saying the revamped company is well-positioned to give rivals Halliburton and Schlumberger a run for their money.

“We expect GE’s strength in digital technology to complement Baker Hughes’ traditional energy services and equipment offerings,” Argus analyst Bill Selesky writes.

Argus has just a Market Weight rating on the broader energy sector and sees a modest rebound in oil prices in the coming years, warning investors that the rebalancing process likely will continue to be volatile.