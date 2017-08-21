Gold's rally looks even better compared to oil

Old timers from the 1970s commodity boom will remember the common wisdom then said oil and gold more or less had to move together.

Well, gold's 11% rally this year comes alongside a 10% decline in the price of crude. How long might that divergence last? This chart from Bloomberg suggests gold's outperformance is just getting started, and could have two years or more left to run.

As for gold on its own, the metal is once again testing the $1,300 level that nixed rallies in both April and June. Checking sentiment, CFTC data shows net bullish bets on the metal are the highest since October.

