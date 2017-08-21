Deere viewed with optimism at Credit Suisse, Wells Fargo after Friday's fall

Deere (DE -0.9% ) continues to drift lower following Friday's 5.5% drubbing in the wake of disappointing quarterly results.

While shares were downgraded by Baird analysts immediately after the results, Credit Suisse's Jamie Cook remain optimistic about DE, saying early indicators of 2018 demand are encouraging.

"DE noted that based on initial indications from the early order program orders for planters and sprayers were up strongly, which is typically a leading indicator of ag equipment demand," Cook writes, maintaining its Outperform rating. "Also, C&F orders year to date are now up 40% vs 30%-35% last quarter."

Also, Wells Fargo also maintains its Outperform rating, seeing the drop in DE creating an entry point for investors, believing margin headwinds encountered last quarter will dissipate by early FY 2018 and that farm trends will continue to improve for some time.