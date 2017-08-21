Packaging Corporation of America announces new asset deals

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG -3.1% ) announces that it acquired the assets of Sacramento Container Corporation and 100% of the membership interests of Northern Sheets and Central California Sheets in a cash-free, debt-free $265M transaction.

The acquisition transaction is structured as a purchase of assets resulting in a full step-up of the assets to fair market value. Under the terms of the agreement, PCA will acquire full-line corrugated products and sheet feeder operations in McClellan, California and Kingsburg, California.

"The value of the expected synergies, the tax benefit of the step-up of assets and the operations’ EBITDA result in a purchase price multiple of approximately five times EBITDA," says PCA Executive Vice President Tom Hassfurther.

The deal is expected to close in Q4. The company plans to finance the transaction with available cash.

Source: Press Release