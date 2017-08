PetMed Express (PETS -5.7% ) slumps on 50% higher volume completing a round trip since the stock broke out of consolidation on July 24 after its fiscal Q1 beat. Shares have lost almost 18% of their value since touching $50.90 on July 27.

The consensus sell-side rating is Hold with an average price target of $40.75 (3% downside risk).

Previously: PetMed Express beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (July 24)

Previously: PetMed Express Q1 revenues up 10%; EPS up 41% (July 24)