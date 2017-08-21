KBR wins gas field development work offshore Abu Dhabi

KBR (KBR -1.5% ) says it was awarded a project management services contract from OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) to manage front-end engineering and design for the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.-led Hail & Ghasha offshore sour gas field development; financial terms are not disclosed.

KBR also will provide services for the detailed engineering phase of the development, with the work to be completed in two years.

The project, one of ADNOC's largest sour gas field developments, is forecast to produce ~1B cf/day of sour gas; infrastructure requirements include a minimum of 11 offshore artificial islands to be designed and constructed.