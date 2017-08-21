Baird: Opportunities, challenges in Ackman's ADP case

Bill Ackman's big webcast on ADP (ADP -1.5% ) last Thursday showed he put his work in, Baird says, though making the changes he's pushing for aren't simple or easy to do quickly.

Ackman's work "reflected significant efforts at due diligence," analyst Mark Marcon says, but "In our opinion, making transformational changes when paying one out of every six private sector employees is challenging ... particularly when trying to maintain client retention and employee engagement."

Also, with Ackman still leaning toward new management, many long-term shareholders might be "anxious" to go along with him after six years of outperformance under current management, Marcon writes.

Still, Ackman properly notes that the company is losing market share in its current state, the write-up says.

