Wyndham Worldwide preps for corporate split

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) announces the executive lineup for the pure-play hotel company to be created by a spin-off from Wyndham Worldwide in 2018.

Geoff Ballotti, current CEO of Wyndham Hotel Group, will continue to lead the hotel company as President and CEO.

David Wyshner, who has joined Wyndham Worldwide as CFO, will become CFO of the new hotel company after the spin is completed.

Also of note, the two public companies emerging from the spin-off intend to enter into long-term exclusive license agreements to retain their Wyndham Rewards affiliation and other collaborations,

Source: Press Release