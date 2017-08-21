Glencore accused of illegally importing oil from Ghana

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) has been unlawfully importing and keeping oil in Ghana, according to an accusation made during a court hearing between Glencore and a Ghana-based oil distribution company.

Glencore is suing the company for allegedly agreeing to buy 24K metric tons of fuel and gas oil for $2.7M, then failing to pay in full.

The Ghanian company claims Glencore has been operating in Ghana without a license, so it is demanding partial reimbursement of the money it paid to Glencore on the grounds of “unjust enrichment."