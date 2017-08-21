Blueprint to present early-stage data on BLU-554 at medical conferences next month

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) plans to present updated results from a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing BLU-554 in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer) at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) in Madrid on September 10 and at the 11th Annual International Liver Cancer Association (ILCA) Annual Conference in Seoul, South Korea a week later.

BLU-554 inhibits a protein called fibroblast growth factor receptor 4 (FGFR4).

The objective response rate was 16% in 38 evaluable patients who had FGFR4 pathway activation.

