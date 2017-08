Comparable sales fell off 1.6% at Ruby Tuesday RT in FQ4. Total sales were down 8.8% as a reduction in stores factored in.

Restaurant level margin fell 40 bps to 18.3% of sales. Cost of goods sold was flat compared to a year ago at 27.6% of sales.

Looking ahead, Ruby Tuesday says it expects to achieve year-over-year improvement in restaurant level margins and EBITDA in FY18.

