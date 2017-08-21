Zayo Group -5.7% after Q4 profits, revenues disappoint

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) has slipped 5.7% after hours after posting fiscal Q4 earnings that missed on top and bottom lines.

Revenue grew 26% and the company swung to a net profit of $23.2M, however, from a year-ago loss of $30.9M.

EBITDA was $310.8M, missing an expected $314.3M.

Bookings came to $7.5M, with gross installs of $7.3M, net installs of $1.4M and churn of 1.2%.

Revenue breakout: Communications Infrastructure, $509.1M; Allstream, $128.9M.

Adjusted unlevered free cash flow came to $117.2M. As of June 30, there was $220.7M in cash and $442.2M available under its revolving credit.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

