Stocks mostly higher in quiet trading

Stocks started the week little changed from where they ended last Friday, with the S&P 500 and Dow eking out miniscule gains while the Nasdaq (-0.1%) slipped for a third straight session.

Eight of the 11 S&P industry sectors finished in positive territory amid light trading, but only health care (+0.5%), telecom services (+0.7%) and real estate (+1.1%) finished with gains of 0.5% or better; on the flip side, weakness in the top-weighted tech (-0.1%) and financials (-0.2%) groups kept a lid on any bullish sentiment.

U.S. crude oil dropped 2.4% to $47.56/bbl, sinking the energy sector (-0.6%) to the bottom of the sector standings and extending its month-to-date loss to 7.2%.

U.S. Treasury prices rose slightly, sending the benchmark 10-year yield lower by a basis point lower to 2.18%, its lowest in eight weeks.