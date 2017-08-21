Fabrinet -3.9% as current-quarter guidance falls short

Fabrinet (FN -0.7% ) is off 3.9% after hours after Q4 earnings where it beat expectations but guided low for its current first quarter.

Revenue growth was solid at 34%, and the company posted its 12th straight quarter of Y/Y revenue gains.

Non-GAAP net income rose 46% Y/Y to $32.8M.

The company also approved share repurchases in the amount of $30M.

For the current quarter, it's guiding to revenues of $356M-$360M (below consensus for $375.6M), and GAAP EPS of $0.60-$0.62 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.78-$0.80 (light of consensus for $0.87).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press Release