Macy's names eBay Senior VP Lawton as new President

Macy’s (NYSE:M) selects eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Senior VP Hal Lawton as its new President, effective Sept. 8; he will report to CEO Jeff Gennette, who previously had held the president’s title.

Lawton, whose responsibilities at eBay included all aspects of the Americas business unit, was considered a key player in eBay’s turnaround effort following its 2015 split from PayPal, helping lead initiatives such as guaranteed delivery for millions of items in three days or less, as well as price-matching.

Before joining eBay in 2015, Lawton held a number of leadership positions during a decade at Home Depot, including Senior VP of Merchandising and head of the company’s online business.

Macy's also says it is restructuring its merchandising and data analytics capabilities by consolidating its merchandising, planning and private-label functions into a single unit, resulting in the elimination of ~100 jobs.