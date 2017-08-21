Tronc replaces leadership at Los Angeles Times

Tronc (TRNC +4.1% ) has instituted a shake-up at the Los Angeles Times, one of its nine newspapers, by firing leadership and installing new executives.

The company named former interim Yahoo chief Ross Levinsohn publisher and CEO at the paper, and put veteran Chicago Sun-Times Publisher/Editor Jim Kirk in charge as interim editor.

The paper's existing editor and publisher, Davan Maharaj, was terminated along with Managing Editor Marc Duvoisin, Deputy Managing Editor for Digital Megan Garvey and Assistant Managing Editor of Investigations Matt Doig.

Tronc chief Justin Dearborn says the plans are to invest more heavily in Washington news and improve coverage of culture and sports. “Ross isn’t coming in to manage further downsizing,” Dearborn says; "we have more to offer.”