Nordson -11% on below consensus FQ4 outlook

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) -10.8% AH after reporting better than expected FQ3 earnings but guiding FQ4 earnings and revenues below analyst consensus.

NDSN sees Q4 EPS of $1.18-$1.32 vs. $1.52 analyst consensus estimate on a 4%-8% Y/Y revenue gain, which translates to $530M-$550M vs. $565M consensus; organic volume is forecast to fall 3%-7%, with operating margin expected at ~21% at the midpoint.

NDSN says order rates for the 12 weeks ending Aug. 13 fell 2% Y/Y; backlog for FQ3 was ~$372M, up 10% from the year-ago period, with 13% growth due to acquisitions offset by a 3% decline in organic growth.