Yahoo to pay $5.5M for backing out of March Madness contract

Yahoo (or, now, its new parent, Oath and Verizon (NYSE:VZ)) is on the hook for $5.5M for backing out of a promotion that would have paid $1B to someone who could predict every winner in the 2014 men's NCAA basketball tournament.

A New Orleans appeals court decided that SCA Promotions should get half its $11M contract with Yahoo as a cancellation penalty.

Three weeks after Yahoo and SCA signed their contract, Berkshire Hathaway and Quicken announced their own "Billion Dollar Bracket Challenge," which Yahoo quickly agreed to co-sponsor.

The court rejected a Yahoo claim that SCA improperly leaked the promotion to Berkshire while trying to line up insurance coverage for the extremely unlikely event of a win.