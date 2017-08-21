Plains All American Pipeline, Plains GP upgraded to Buy at Jefferies

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (NYSE:PAGP) were upgraded to Buy from Hold today at Jefferies, which says the MLP offer a buying opportunity following their recent selloff.

PAA has plunged 23% in the two weeks since cutting its guidance and indicating that it could slash its distribution; a decision is expected by Oct. 6, and Jefferies analyst Chris Sighinolfi sees PAA's distribution falling to $1.40/unit rather than management's illustrative example suggesting a cut to $1.80.

The firm thinks "a deeper cut is imperative to establish a floor upon which investor confidence can be restored and the stock and story may recover... the most prudent and successful course is to cut to a level which can withstand further guidance degradation... which permits achievement of stated leverage goals and the preservation of its [investment-grade] credit rating without the need for equity issuances or asset sales beyond those already identified."