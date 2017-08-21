Midwest Energy Emissions swings to gain in Q2

Midwest Energy Emissions (MEEC -5.3% ) turned in EPS that was a penny better than break-even but fell short with revenues that fell in the double digits in its Q2 earnings.

Revenues of $7.93M were short of an expected $10.69M (one estimate). But they faced a tough comp after a one-time equipment installation a year ago that came to $2.4M.

The company swung to a gain of $671,000 from a year-ago loss of $8.2M. Adjusted EBITDA grew to $1.29M from $1.05M, but was short of the estimate for $1.36M.

It noted it's seeing a "slower than expected closing rate of new, long term contracts as a result of our competitors lowering their overall cost of product, which has created a more competitive landscape and hesitations in disrupting long term legacy contracts already in place."

Revenue breakout: Product sales, $7.11M (up 3.5%); Equipment sales, $776,946 (down 67.5%).

Press Release