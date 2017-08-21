Solar stocks fell today but most analysts don't blame eclipse

Many solar energy stocks ended today's trading session sharply lower in higher than usual trading volume for the group as the total solar eclipse knocked solar energy sources offline throughout much of the U.S.

Some analysts speculate that headlines about the loss of solar power during the eclipse may have sparked concerns about the reliability of solar power, but more point to the start of the trade case that threatens to slap imported solar panels with new tariffs.

Investors may be taking positions in solar stocks based on what they learned in the hearings and how the issue will be resolved, says Bruce Jenkyn-Jones, co-head of listed equities at Impax Asset Management.

If anything, today's solar power outages showed that utilities have become adept at managing the power fluctuations that renewable energy sources such as wind and solar have brought into energy markets, many analysts say.

Relevant tickers: TAN, KWT, FSLR, SPWR, CSIQ, YGE, JKS, ENPH, JASO, RUN, VSLR, SOL, SEDG, CAFD, RGSE