Boeing, Northrop Grumman win Pentagon awards for ICBM replacement

The U.S. Air Force awards Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) separate contracts to continue work on the Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent program, which is planned to replace aging Minuteman missiles.

The awards are the first step in a three-pronged $500B refresh of the U.S. nuclear arsenal, which includes a long-range bomber being built by NOC and new nuclear submarines now under construction by General Dynamics (NYSE:GD).

BA was awarded $349M over the three-year contract and NOC will get $328M, but the relatively small award is a milestone that will allow the two companies to continue parallel detailed development and prototyping for the Minuteman replacement.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) also bid on the new work and says it is disappointed at the decision, but it is not known whether the company will appeal.