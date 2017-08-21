Carriage Services buys 100K shares from CEO/Chairman

Carriage Services (CSV -0.2% ) has bought back shares from its chief executive in a private deal.

The company repurchased 100,000 shares of common stock from CEO/Chairman Melvin Payne, at $23.85/share -- the market price of the stock at the time of the transaction.

"After almost seventy-five years and with all of my 'net worth eggs' in my Carriage shareholdings, last year I began to diversify into other securities with a bias toward recurring income" and used a margin line of credit to do so, Payne says.

The saleback reduces that line of credit substantially, he says.

Shares sold made up about 6% of his total CSV holdings.