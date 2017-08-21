Exxon needs to raise its dividend to boost stock, Wells Fargo says

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) needs to raise its dividend to lift the stock in any meaningful way, as a bigger payout would signal to the market that “lower for longer” oil prices are no longer restraining cash returns, Wells Fargo analysts say.

In an analyst lunch last Thursday, XOM CEO Darren Woods offered no surprises: Its top near-term concern is that OPEC’s production cuts are helping support the current oil price, but while commodity prices will fluctuate, XOM's discipline to high-grade its projects across its segments reduces the risk of misallocated capital.

Wells maintains its Market Perform rating and $82 price target on the stock, as there is much to like about XOM but "the near-term drivers of valuation remain neutral based on our outlook, estimates and forecasts."