EA Sports sets 'Madden' tourney to bring esports to casual gamers

With the help of the NFL, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is pursuing a more "retail" form of esports: the company's own customer base of armchair quarterbacks.

Rather than pursuing pro sponsorships, the Madden NFL Club Championship (launching tomorrow with the company's latest fall franchise game, Madden NFL 18) is a tournament open to players of any skill level. Players must be 16 or older and in North America, the UK or Germany.

It's the first esports event with all 32 NFL teams committing to involvement. Most of the tournament will take place during the NFL season, on players' consoles. Top players will be pulled from those ranks to compete in front of live audiences at NFL stadiums.

A final set of playoffs will be timed to coordinate with the time and venue of the Super Bowl (this year set for Feb. 4 in Minneapolis).

While anyone can take part, EA expects pro gamers will participate.