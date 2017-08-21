Comcast upgrades X1 video system with sports enhancements

With football season nigh, Comcast (CMCSA +0.7% ) has set upgrades to its X1 video OS, including sports fan-friendly upgrades.

The company's new sports guide is now sectioned by major league, with specified landing pages. And it will surface score updates (and game previews and YouTube highlights) as soon as customers enter one of those vertical buckets.

They'll also be accessible from voice search, such as saying "NFL" into the X1 voice remote.

X1 has been adopted by about 55% of the company's pay TV footprint, it says.