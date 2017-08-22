Ackman fires back at ADP

The board battle at ADP is heating up. The company just rejected three members proposed by Bill Ackman, but the activist investor was quick to fire back.

"The fact that the board believes that the company's largest owner with an 8.3% stake does not deserve even one board seat speaks to their insularity and lack of shareholder perspective," he declared, adding that the 10-person board currently owns only 0.09% of the firm's shares.

Previously: Baird: Opportunities, challenges in Ackman's ADP case (Aug. 21 2017)

Previously: ADP board rejects Ackman nominees, prefers existing directors (Aug. 21 2017)