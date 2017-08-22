OPEC to discuss output cut in November

OPEC will debate whether to "extend or terminate" the OPEC and non-OPEC production cut at a meeting in late November, according to Kuwait Oil Minister Essam al-Marzouq, who is "optimistic" about finding an agreement.

According to Dow Jones, compliance with production cuts fell to 94% in July from 98%, due to high production by Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.

Crude futures +0.3% to $47.67/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI