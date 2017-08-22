Clorox sells Aplicare unit to Medline

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) divests its Aplicare skin antisepsis business to privately held, healthcare care supplies distributor Medline Industries for an undisclosed sum. In fiscal 2017, the unit generated $46M in sales, less than 1% of Clorox's total.

CEO Benno Dorer says, "Selling Aplicare, which was part of our Professional Products business, was the result of our periodic strategic assessment of our global portfolio. We are very pleased that, in Medline, we've found a buyer that has strong capabilities and can add significant value to the Aplicare business."