Futures poised for higher open

Dow and S&P 500 futures are 0.2% higher , with Nasdaq futures up 0.4% , but stocks are still on track for their worst month since October.

While it's pretty slow today on the data and earnings front, investors will be watching results for Medtronic and Salesforce.

Oil is flat at $47.54/bbl, gold is 0.5% lower at $1290/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.2%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV