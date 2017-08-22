Comparable sales positive again for DSW

DSW (NYSE:DSW) reports comparable sales rose 0.6% in Q2 to mark its first positive comp since 2015.

Gross profit increased 50 bps as a percentage of sales as a lower level of markdowns factored in. Operating expenses as a percentage of sales improved by 10 bps. Store occupanyc expenses were 20.6% of sales vs. 20.2% a year ago.

"The current retail consolidation provides significant opportunity to acquire market share, and in the next 12 months, we will unveil several exciting new initiatives that will inspire emotional loyalty with the DSW brand," says CEO Roger Rawlins.

DSW sees FY18 EPS of $1.45 to $1.55 vs. $1.44 consensus.