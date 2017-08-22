U.K. subprime lender implodes

Provident Financial is down 70% in London action after it raised its estimate on how much it expects to lose this year in its home credit business, disclosed a regulatory probe, and announced the exit of its CEO. The dividend has been scrapped as well.

Provident was started in 1880 and until very recently continued with the model of self-employed agents selling loans door-to-door. This summer, many of its 4.5K salesmen and debt collectors quit or stopped working when informed they would be replaced by a smaller number of full-time staff armed with the latest technology.